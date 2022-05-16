Woman shoots off-duty security guard in Buckhead Target parking lot

Atlanta police are investigating after a woman shot an off-duty security guard multiple times early Monday morning.

Officers initially responded to a shots fired call at Wieuca Road and Roxboro Road in Buckhead just after midnight.

That's where police say they found two vehicles with substantial damage.

According to investigators, a woman at the scene claimed she was being followed by a man, which eventually caused her to lose control and both vehicles crashing in front of the Buckhead Target.

After the crash, police say the woman fired off multiple shots, hitting the off-duty security guard.

"In this case we do believe the person in the vehicle was scared and just trying to get away from this person," APD Major Carlo Peek said.

Officials say they're not sure exactly where the two were coming from, but early reports indicate it couldn't been from as far as Cheshire Bridge Road.

Police say they're working to figure out if this actually was a case of self defense or if charges will be filed.

"We're still trying to determine if it was self-defense or what actually took place," Peek said.

The male victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Investigators have not released the names of anyone involved in the shooting.