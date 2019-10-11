Woman says driver shot at her during road rage incident

A Gwinnett County woman is shaken up after coming under fire during a road rage encounter.

Tytecha Holliday-Maupin said she was exiting from Interstate 285 to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard last night when she noticed a man driving slowly and erratically.

Holliday-Maupin went around him but while the pair were pulled up next to each other, she said the man got out of his car and came toward her.

She drove off, but the man followed her and when she pulled off into an emergency lane, he did too -- and then he pulled a gun.

The man drove off after the encounter.

Doraville police now have that bullet and said they're investigating.