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Woman rescued from DeKalb pool, rushed to hospital

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published July 3, 2026 6:21 AM EDT
Published July 3, 2026 6:21 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A woman was pulled from a swimming pool at a DeKalb County home Thursday afternoon.
    • First responders performed lifesaving measures before taking her to the hospital.
    • Her current condition has not been released.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday after being pulled from a swimming pool at a DeKalb County home.

What we know:

Police and emergency crews responded to a residence on Mossey Drive around 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a possible drowning.

First responders pulled the woman from the pool and performed lifesaving measures, successfully resuscitating her before she was transported to a local hospital.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman's identity or provided an update on her condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyNews