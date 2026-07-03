Woman rescued from DeKalb pool, rushed to hospital
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday after being pulled from a swimming pool at a DeKalb County home.
What we know:
Police and emergency crews responded to a residence on Mossey Drive around 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a possible drowning.
First responders pulled the woman from the pool and performed lifesaving measures, successfully resuscitating her before she was transported to a local hospital.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the woman's identity or provided an update on her condition. The circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed.