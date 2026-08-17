Feds to announce arrest of alleged massive Ponzi scheme organizer

The Brief Federal authorities will announce the arrest of the alleged organizer of what prosecutors describe as a massive Ponzi scheme. Officials say the suspect was captured overseas, deported and arrested. The U.S. Attorney's Office and FBI will provide additional details during a 2 p.m. news conference Monday in Atlanta.



Federal authorities in Atlanta are expected to announce Monday the arrest of the alleged organizer of what prosecutors describe as a massive Ponzi scheme.

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg and FBI Supervisory Special Agent Aaron Seres are scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Atlanta.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the suspect was captured overseas, deported and arrested. Authorities have not yet released the person's name or additional details about the alleged scheme.

The news conference will be held at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building on Ted Turner Drive Southwest.

Federal officials are expected to provide additional information about the investigation, the overseas capture and the charges during Monday afternoon's announcement.

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This story will be updated as more information becomes available.