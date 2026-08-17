Large black bear spotted near mountain in Forsyth County

The Brief A Forsyth County homeowner spotted a black bear in his backyard near Sawnee Mountain off Highway 306. Mark Hitchcock said it was the bear's second recent visit after it got into a new bird feeder several days earlier. Georgia wildlife officials recommend removing bird feeders and other food sources when bears are active in an area.



A Forsyth County homeowner had a surprise visitor in his backyard — and apparently, the black bear liked the neighborhood enough to come back for a second look.

What we know:

Mark Hitchcock said he was inside his home near Sawnee Mountain off Highway 306 when he looked outside and spotted the bear in his backyard.

Hitchcock grabbed his camera and took several pictures of the animal.

It wasn't his first encounter with the bear. Hitchcock said the same bear visited his property a few days earlier and got into a new bird feeder.

After the latest sighting, Hitchcock contacted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. He said he was advised to leave the animal alone with the hope that it would eventually move on.

"Keep the picnic baskets up until the coast is clear," Hitchcock joked.

The advice about removing potential food sources is consistent with DNR's recommendations for homeowners who find themselves sharing their neighborhood with a black bear.

Georgia DNR says bears that find easy meals around homes can return repeatedly and may become increasingly comfortable around people. Birdseed is particularly attractive because of its high calorie content. Wildlife officials recommend taking down bird feeders when bears are active in an area.

DNR estimates Georgia has about 4,100 black bears. One of the state's three primary bear populations is in the North Georgia mountains, although bears can occasionally be found elsewhere in the state.

🐻 What to do if a bear visits your yard

Georgia DNR recommends several steps to reduce the chances of a bear returning:

Don't approach or feed the bear. Give it plenty of room to leave on its own.

Take down bird feeders. Birdseed and grains are high-calorie foods that can attract bears.

Secure garbage and recycling. Keep anything with food or food odors inaccessible.

Bring pet food inside. Don't leave pet food or bowls outdoors.

Clean your grill. Remove grease, fat and food residue and store the grill in a secure location.

Tell your neighbors. Removing attractants throughout the neighborhood can encourage the bear to move elsewhere.

If you encounter a black bear while outside, DNR advises against running. Back away slowly and give the bear an escape route. If a bear continues approaching, stand your ground, wave your arms and yell to encourage it to leave.