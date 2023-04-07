Woman rescued from Cobb County storm drain after leaving court

A woman was rescued from a storm drain after leaving a court appearance in Cobb County Superior Court’s mental health court on Thursday.

The 42-year-old woman was out on bond at the time of the incident. She apparently climbed into the storm drain in an attempt to escape court, according to a Facebook post.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Cobb County Fire Department, Marietta Fire Department, and Marietta Police Department, were called to assist in rescuing Virgil. Her attorney and mental health counselor were also present during the incident.

After several hours, Virgil was rescued and transported to a local hospital around 3 p.m. for evaluation and medical treatment.

