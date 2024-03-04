Woman rescued from car after it ends up in pool in Kennesaw

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A female driver was rescued after her vehicle ended up in a swimming pool last week at Heritage Park Town Homes in Kennesaw.

Luckily, the car did not sink because of a very strong pool cover. Cobb County police officers found the driver unconscious behind the wheel and were able to break a back window and open a door and get the woman out.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The police department did not give any information about the woman or exactly what happened.