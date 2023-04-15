Woman reportedly shot herself during struggle with brother in Buckhead

A woman is recovering after she reportedly shot herself during a struggle with her brother around 3 a.m. Saturday.

According to Atlanta Police, officers located the woman in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road NE in the Buckhead area.

Their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was brandishing a firearm and her brother attempted to disarm her. During the struggle, it appears she shot herself twice.

The woman was alert and breathing when she was transported to a local hospital. Her exact condition is unknown.

