Woman reportedly shot herself during struggle with brother in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A woman is recovering after she reportedly shot herself during a struggle with her brother around 3 a.m. Saturday.
According to Atlanta Police, officers located the woman in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road NE in the Buckhead area.
Their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was brandishing a firearm and her brother attempted to disarm her. During the struggle, it appears she shot herself twice.
The woman was alert and breathing when she was transported to a local hospital. Her exact condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA