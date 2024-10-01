Woman on porch in Old Fourth Ward struck by bullet fired during fight

At around 11:14 p.m. Sept. 30, Atlanta police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Boulevard NE.

Upon arrival, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg. Grady EMS was called to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital, where she was reported to be stable. Her exact condition is currently unknown.

According to the preliminary investigation, the victim was sitting on her front porch when a dispute between two nearby groups escalated into gunfire. The victim was not involved in the altercation but was struck by a stray bullet.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident to gather more details and understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting.