Woman, police officer critically hurt in Warner Robins shooting

The Brief A woman and a police officer were seriously wounded in a shooting in Warner Robins. The situation began as a domestic disturbance and led to a standoff. The suspect surrendered and is now in custody as the investigation continues.



A Thursday morning domestic disturbance in Warner Robins quickly turned into a dangerous shooting that left a woman and a police officer fighting for their lives, according to The Telegraph in Macon.

What we know:

Police say a 31-year-old woman called 911 around 8:30 a.m. from a home on Rose Street, reporting a dispute with a 21-year-old man. Investigators say she was shot shortly after making that call and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Within minutes, a patrol officer arrived at the scene and was shot during what authorities described as an ambush. The 35-year-old officer was also hospitalized in critical condition. After the shooting, the suspect left the area and barricaded himself inside a nearby house on Redmond Street, where no one else was inside.

The standoff prompted a large response from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including SWAT teams. After several hours, the suspect surrendered around 11 a.m. and was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials say he was not injured, and the area was later declared safe. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case, and authorities say more updates could be released as the investigation moves forward.