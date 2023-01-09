Woman missing since May 2022, LaGrange police offer reward for info

article

A woman who went missing from the LaGrange area on May 26, 2022 is still reportedly missing. Police say they are now offering a reward for information that could lead to her being found.

Michelle Dunlap Smith was last seen walking away from the WellStar West Georgia Medical Center around 11 p.m., according to officials. She was wearing a sky blue shirt, tie-dye shorts and sky blue shoes.

Smith was described as a 51-year-old Black woman standing 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds.

If you have any information on Smith and her possible location, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.