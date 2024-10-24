Woman missing since bonding out of jail in Gwinnett County, police say

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 42-year-old woman from Norcross.

The woman, identified as Halli Blower, was last seen on July 11 after posting bond and being released from the Gwinnett County Jail. According to authorities, she was supposed to check into a hotel following her release but never arrived.

Blower is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 148 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in connection with this case.