Woman missing from Gwinnett County since September

The Gwinnett Police Department is looking for 30-year-old Deztani Cheryce Williams, who has been missing since possibly September.

Her last known location was near the QuikTrip at 6140 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross. Her family last had contact with her on Sept. 15. She was reported missing on Oct. 4.

Williams is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.