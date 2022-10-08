Woman killed in hit-and-run near I-20 in DeKalb County

Police are searching for the driver of the vehicles that struck and killed a woman along a busy DeKalb County roadway Saturday evening.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Gresham Road near Interstate 20. DeKalb County police say the woman was already dead when officers arrived at the scene.

Witnesses told officers they saw a vehicle strike the woman and drive off.

Police have not yet released a description of the vehicle.

The woman has not been identified.

The deadly hit-and-run crash remains under investigation.