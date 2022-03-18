Woman killed in fight over bowling ball at SW Atlanta fun center

A fight over a bowling ball ends with one woman shot to death in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Officers responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired outside the Metro Fun Center at a shopping center on the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway.

At the scene, investigators found the body of a 31-year-old woman.

Calling the shooting "truly an atrocity," Atlanta Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk did not mince words.

"A young lady has lost her life tonight as result of over an argument over a bowling ball," Woolfollk said.

Investigators say the night started as a celebration, but quickly turned into a fight that spilled into the parking lot.

"We will work this case through the night. We will find the person responsible," Woolfolk said. "You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in. We assure you that we will bring you into custody."

Officers spent the early morning hours looking at ballistic evidence.

They also say they have several cooperating witnesses who are helping them piece together what happened.

But Atlanta officials say it's time for th senseless violence to stop.

"We talk about conflict resolution time and time again and once again this is an escalating dispute in which a young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball," Woolfolk said.

Officials have not released a description of the suspect or the victim's identity.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



