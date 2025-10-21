Woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on I-20 in DeKalb County

The Brief A woman died after crashing into a semi-truck on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County. Police said the truck was stopped due to construction. After hitting the truck, the woman's car went into the middle lane where another car struck it.



A woman was killed early Monday after her car collided with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 East in DeKalb County, police said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. near Lithonia Industrial Boulevard, shutting down all eastbound lanes for several hours.

According to investigators, the crash began when a woman in her 30s drove into the back of a semi-truck that was stopped due to construction. Her car went underneath the trailer and came to rest in the center lane, where it was then struck by another vehicle.

Police said the woman died at the scene.

What we don't know:

The DeKalb County Police Department said the investigation remains ongoing and did not say whether any charges are expected.