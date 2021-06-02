Woman killed in shooting on Atlanta's Auburn Avenue, police say

Atlanta police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Auburn Avenue Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened on the 100 block of Auburn Avenue shortly before 5:10.

According to police, a woman who had been shot had been taken to a local hospital prior to officers arriving at the scene. The woman died from her injuries at the hospital.

Investigators have not released the name of the victim or the identity of any possible suspects.

The circumstances around the shooting have not been determined.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

