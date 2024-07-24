Woman injured in drive-by shooting on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

Officers arriving at the scene found a woman who had been shot multiple times in the buttocks. Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials expect her to survive her injuries.

According to investigators, the woman was walking by when a blue Honda Civic with three people inside drove by and someone fired shots from the passenger's side window.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Atlanta Police Department.