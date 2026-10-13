Woman indicted after boyfriend found dead in shallow grave, deputies say

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The Brief Taiesha Wilson, 43, was indicted on murder, assault, and financial theft charges in connection with her boyfriend's death. Deputies discovered the remains of 47-year-old Dee Dee O'Hara in a shallow grave behind a Covington home in July. Wilson was initially arrested in Albany for making false statements before a grand jury indicted her on domestic violence and murder charges.



A Covington woman has been indicted on murder charges after her boyfriend was found dead and buried in a shallow grave behind a Newton County residence, authorities announced.

What we know:

On July 1, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division received a tip that 47-year-old Dee Dee O’Hara had been killed, and his body was buried in a shallow grave behind his home on Brighton Ridge Lane. Investigators found O’Hara’s remains behind the home four days later on July 5.

That same day, authorities tracked down O’Hara’s girlfriend, 43-year-old Taiesha Wilson, and arrested her in Albany. Investigators initially charged Wilson with making false statements to detectives, and she was booked into the Newton County Jail, where she was denied bond.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office officially identified the remains as O’Hara on Aug. 6 following an autopsy process. As detectives moved forward with the investigation, they confirmed the homicide was domestic-related.

On Oct. 2, a Newton County grand jury indicted Wilson on multiple felony charges, including malice murder, murder, concealing the death of another, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, theft by taking, financial transaction card theft and identity theft.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released O’Hara’s exact cause of death or detailed a possible motive in the killing.

Officials have also not disclosed how long O’Hara had been dead before his body was located, or what led to the financial card and identity theft charges.

It's unclear who submitted the original tip at this time.

What you can do:

Investigators said the case remains active. Anyone with additional information is urged to email Investigator Clinton French at clfrench@newtonsheriffga.org or submit an anonymous tip by calling 678-625-1585 or emailing anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.