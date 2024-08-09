Woman hospitalized in Mechanicsville shooting, police say

article

Authorities are investigating a late-night shooting in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood that left one woman recovering in the hospital.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 200 block of Fulton Street.

Police have confirmed with FOX 5 that a 34-year-old woman was shot in the neck during the incident.

Medics rushed the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital for surgery. Her condition at this time is unknown.

Investigators are now working to learn what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.