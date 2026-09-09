Woman hospitalized following medical incident at Polk County Jail

The Brief Jail staff at the Polk County Jail administered CPR and Narcan to an unresponsive woman Wednesday morning. Emergency crews rushed the woman to a hospital after she collapsed in the shower area. Officials released the inmate from custody and have not confirmed her current medical condition.



A female inmate is in an area hospital after becoming unresponsive at the Polk County Jail early Wednesday morning.

Polk County Jail Incident

What we know:

Jail staff were assisting a woman around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday when she sat in a chair and became unresponsive. She had been housed at the Polk County Jail for about two days after an arrest on a methamphetamine possession charge.

Staff had placed her under medical observation for apparent indicators of withdrawal after Polk Medical Center cleared her for admission. Workers immediately called 911, performed CPR, used an AED, and gave her Narcan before EMS personnel arrived and took over life-saving efforts.

Inmate Custody Status

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the woman's identity or her current medical condition. Authorities said they released her from custody and cannot confirm her status due to limited information from the hospital and uncertainty over whether next of kin has been notified.