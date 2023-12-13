Woman hold majority of Peachtree City City Council seats for 1st time in history

article

For the first time in the city's history, women will hold the majority of seats on the Peachtree City City Council.

The feat follows the election of Suzanne Brown and Laura Plauché Johnson.

Since 1974, fewer than a dozen women have ever served on the City Council - a surprising fact given the Census results showing 52% of the city's population is female.

Now, women will hold three of the five seats on the government council.

"This milestone marks a new era of leadership, highlighting the diverse perspectives that drive our community's growth and wellbeing." said Mayor Kim Learnard, the second female mayor in Peachtree City’s history.

Learnard says she's hopeful the City Council will organize the power of their varied experiences to "ensure a brighter future for all of us."