Woman hits church building in Rockmart, wanted by sheriff's office

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who hit a church and then drove away.

The sheriff's office says it happened around 12:43 Jan. 17 at the Missionary Baptist Church on Compton Road in Rockmart.

A woman in an orange shirt backed her black sedan into the side of the church. She came back a short time later with a woman in a black jacket.

Images pulled from surveillance video shows the woman in the black jacket appearing to comfort the driver.

Detectives are trying to identify the women since there is damage to the church building. If you know who they are, call the tip line at 770-443-3047.