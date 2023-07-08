Woman hit by bullet from outside while inside Mechanicsville home

A woman is recovering after being shot inside her home by a bullet that was fired outside.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. July 7 in the 500 block of Fulton Street SW in the Mechanicsville neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The preliminary investigation determined the bullet was fired outside the home. At this time, it is not known who fired the bullet and if they targeted the house intentionally.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA