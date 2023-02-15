Expand / Collapse search

Woman gives birth to stillborn child after brutal beating, her mother says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County
The mother of a woman who has asked to remain anonymous for her safety said her pregnant daughter was brutally beaten by the father of her unborn child. As a result, the victim's mother said her daughter suffered a stillbirth. She said she is hoping she can bring her daughter justice.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A South Fulton mother was beaten to the point where she says her child was stillborn.

According to the report the family filed with police, a man beat a 29-year-old pregnant woman, at a Fairburn home on St. Mark Way.

The victim, who survived, didn't want to speak on camera out of fear her assailant would return to hurt her again. Her mother say she is also emotionally distraught as the stillborn child was her first.

Victim’s mother: "My daughter was assaulted and brutally beaten by her baby’s father."

Reporter: "And what would be the reason?"

Mother: "He said he was getting married and she was going to mess his life up if his fiancée found out she was pregnant."

Mother: "She begged him, ‘Please don’t kill me don’t kill me’ and continuously beat her and beat her. Had music playing, upstairs and downstairs, I assume so the neighbors wouldn’t hear."

Her mother says she eventually ran out the front door and-- thanks to neighbors, called for help.

She was taken to Emory Hospital where she went into labor for 24 hours. The little boy was stillborn.

Now, she says, she's sharing what happened to her daughter, hoping to get justice.

"He took a life. He tried to take two lives. He was only successful at one," the victim’s mother said.