Woman gives birth to stillborn child after brutal beating, her mother says

A South Fulton mother was beaten to the point where she says her child was stillborn.

According to the report the family filed with police, a man beat a 29-year-old pregnant woman, at a Fairburn home on St. Mark Way.

The victim, who survived, didn't want to speak on camera out of fear her assailant would return to hurt her again. Her mother say she is also emotionally distraught as the stillborn child was her first.

Victim’s mother: "My daughter was assaulted and brutally beaten by her baby’s father."

Reporter: "And what would be the reason?"

Mother: "He said he was getting married and she was going to mess his life up if his fiancée found out she was pregnant."

Mother: "She begged him, ‘Please don’t kill me don’t kill me’ and continuously beat her and beat her. Had music playing, upstairs and downstairs, I assume so the neighbors wouldn’t hear."

Her mother says she eventually ran out the front door and-- thanks to neighbors, called for help.

She was taken to Emory Hospital where she went into labor for 24 hours. The little boy was stillborn.

Now, she says, she's sharing what happened to her daughter, hoping to get justice.

"He took a life. He tried to take two lives. He was only successful at one," the victim’s mother said.