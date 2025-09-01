Woman dead after Fairington Road apartment fire in DeKalb County

The Brief Woman found inside bathroom after apartment fire on Fairington Road Male found outside unit, taken to hospital for treatment Officials say foul play is suspected



A woman is dead after a fatal fire earlier today at an apartment complex on Fairington Road in DeKalb County, officials say.

What we know:

When firefighters arrived shortly after 1 a.m. Sept. 1, they began attacking the fire and used a ladder to access the second floor of the building.

Inside the apartment, they found the woman inside a bathroom. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

A male, who escaped through a back window, was also found outside the apartment. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

According to officials, foul play is expected.

What we don't know:

The male and woman have not been identified at this time. Additionally, officials did not explain why they suspect the fire is foul play or say whom they believe is responsible.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.