Woman flying to Atlanta caught with fentanyl bricks, pills in luggage, police say

A woman traveling from Arizona to Atlanta now faces charges for what police say she was traveling with.

Officers at Phoenix Sky-Harbor International Airport arrested the woman after looking through her checked luggage.

According to police, officers noticed an anomaly when the luggage was going through TSA security screening.

When they looked inside, officials say they found six vacuum-sealed kilo bricks of powdered fentanyl and 50,000 fentanyl pills.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Phoenix Police Department))

While Phoenix Police have not released the woman's identity, court documents obtained by FOX 10 Phoenix identified her as 24-year-old Martisha Missouri Montgomery.

Montgomery is facing a charge of felony narcotic drug transportation.