Woman films incredible video of sharks swimming in container on I-95 in Baltimore

Talk about a fish out of water! Well, technically we're talking about sharks and they're still in water, but they're certainly not where you'd expect.

A woman filmed an incredible video of sharks swimming in a container on the back of a truck as she was driving on I-95 in Baltimore.

The video posted on Instagram by user @julie_ann52 has over 4,000 views and dozens of comments.

She posted it with the caption, "Things you don't see on the highway everyday."

It's unclear where the sharks were being transported to or from.