Woman escapes strangling in Cobb, leading to SWAT standoff

The Brief A woman fled a home on Crestside Drive Friday night after being strangled and stripped of her clothes, police said. DeKalb County SWAT officers arrested the woman's boyfriend following a lengthy standoff at the residence. He faces charges of aggravated assault and domestic violence battery after being evaluated at a hospital.



A man is in custody after a domestic violence incident led to a SWAT standoff in a Cobb County neighborhood Friday night.

What we know:

Cobb County police responded to Crestside Drive around 9 p.m. on April 10 after a woman ran from a home and pleaded with neighbors to call 911.

Officers met the woman at a nearby gas station, where she told them her boyfriend had stripped her of her clothes and strangled her before she managed to get away in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment while a SWAT team set up a perimeter around the house to locate the man.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, SWAT officers entered the home and took the man into custody.

The suspect complained of medical issues and was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before being booked into jail.

He is currently charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence battery, and obstruction.

What we don't know:

Cobb County police did not identify the man taken into custody. It is also unclear what medical issues he was evaluated for.

Authorities did not release information on what led to the incident.