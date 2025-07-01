Woman drowns in Lake Allatoona Tuesday afternoon
article
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A woman has drowned in Lake Allatoona, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
The 59-year-old woman drowned between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
It happened off of Wilderness Camp Road.
What we don't know:
We don't know if the woman was swimming or on a boat before the drowning.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this story was sent to FOX 5's Denise Dillon from the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.