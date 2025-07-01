Woman drowns in Lake Allatoona Tuesday afternoon

article

The Brief The drowning happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Tuesday. It happened off of Wilderness Camp Road.



A woman has drowned in Lake Allatoona, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The 59-year-old woman drowned between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened off of Wilderness Camp Road.

What we don't know:

We don't know if the woman was swimming or on a boat before the drowning.

