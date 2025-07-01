Expand / Collapse search

Woman drowns in Lake Allatoona Tuesday afternoon

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 1, 2025 2:57pm EDT
Bartow County
The Brief

    • The drowning happened between 1:30 and 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
    • It happened off of Wilderness Camp Road.

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A woman has drowned in Lake Allatoona, according to the Bartow County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The 59-year-old woman drowned between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened off of Wilderness Camp Road. 

What we don't know:

We don't know if the woman was swimming or on a boat before the drowning.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this story was sent to FOX 5's Denise Dillon from the Bartow County Sheriff's Office. 

