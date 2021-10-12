Woman dies after being ejected from Lamborghini in Buckhead

Police are trying to determine if a woman who died after being ejected from a Lamborghini in Buckhead was pushed out of the moving car.

Investigators say late Monday night the 28-year-old metro Atlanta woman started fighting with a man. At some point, they both got into the Lamborghini, where police say the altercation continued.

When the vehicle reached the Buckhead intersection of the Peachtree and Piedmont, the woman was ejected from the Lambo.

Paramedics rushed her to Grady, where doctors sadly couldn't save her life. Police tell FOX 5 she wasn't shot, stabbed, or run over by any other vehicles.

Detectives say it's too early to know if the victim was pushed out of the Lamborghini or maybe jumped to escape the fight. They're looking at nearby surveillance video and talking to witnesses, hoping to piece together what happened.

Police look for clues

The name of the victim hasn't been released, nor have we been given any information about a driver description or license plate information.

