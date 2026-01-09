UPDATE: Woman with dementia missing after Kennesaw Mountain hike found

FOX 5 Atlanta has been notified that the missing woman has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cobb County police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman last seen near Kennesaw Mountain.

What we know:

According to the Cobb County Police Department, 77-year-old Suk Yi Kim was last seen in the area of Kennesaw Mountain, near 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Marietta. Police say that she walked away from her family while hiking.

Kim suffers from dementia, according to her family. Kim is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 114 pounds. She was last seen around 8:30 a.m. wearing a beige jacket, black yoga pants and carrying a blue cane.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Kim or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.