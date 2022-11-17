Woman defrauds Kroger for hundreds using fake Coinstar receipt, police say

article

Henry County police are on the lookout for a woman accused of using a fake receipt to steal hundreds of dollars from a Stockbridge grocery store.

Officers say on Oct,. 17 at around 8:30 p.m., the woman used a fake proof of purchase slip from a Coinstar kiosk in order to take over $356 in cash from the Kroger on Hudson Bridge Road. The machines are designed for users to deposit old coins in exchange for dollars.

After allegedly defrauding the store of hundreds of dollars, the woman was seen leaaving the area on foot.

Thursday, Henry County police shared photos of the woman taken from security cameras at the store.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo, please call Sgt. N. Roberts at 770-288-7343 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.