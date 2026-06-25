Woman charged in DeKalb County bus stop shooting of woman
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot at a bus stop in DeKalb County before the alleged shooter boarded a MARTA bus and was arrested in downtown Atlanta.
A woman in her mid-40s is fighting for her life at a local hospital after a daytime shooting at a MARTA bus stop near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Covington Highway in Decatur on June 25, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).
What we know:
The shooting happened around 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Memorial Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman sitting on a bench at a bus stop suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
According to investigators, the suspected shooter, also a woman, left the scene by boarding a MARTA bus. Working with MARTA Police, DeKalb County officers located the suspect as she got off the bus at Five Points MARTA Station.
Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kyla Ward.
Ward was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department. The original story was updated Friday morning with information about the suspect.