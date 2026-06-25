Woman charged in DeKalb County bus stop shooting of woman

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A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot at a bus stop in DeKalb County before the alleged shooter boarded a MARTA bus and was arrested in downtown Atlanta.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A woman in her mid-40s is fighting for her life at a local hospital after a daytime shooting at a MARTA bus stop near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Covington Highway in Decatur on June 25, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

The Brief A woman was critically injured after being shot while sitting at a DeKalb County bus stop Thursday afternoon. Police say the suspected shooter boarded a MARTA bus after the shooting and was arrested at Five Points MARTA Station. A 30-year-old woman faces multiple felony charges as investigators continue to investigate the case.



What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:52 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Memorial Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman sitting on a bench at a bus stop suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the suspected shooter, also a woman, left the scene by boarding a MARTA bus. Working with MARTA Police, DeKalb County officers located the suspect as she got off the bus at Five Points MARTA Station.

Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kyla Ward.

Ward was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm within 50 yards of a public highway.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.