Woman in critical condition after stabbing in NW Atlanta Monday night

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed at an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta late Monday night, according to police.

What we know:

The incident occurred in the 2500 block of Center Street NW. Authorities responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

Police have not yet released details on a possible suspect or what may have led to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.