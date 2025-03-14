Woman who claimed son was abducted during carjacking charged with false report

article

A DeKalb County woman has been taken into custody after police say she falsely claimed her son had been abducted.

Police sent out an alert to news stations about the alleged abduction on Thursday night before they said investigators discovered that the report was not valid.

The backstory:

Shortly after 10 p.m., DeKalb County police responded to a call of an armed jacking on the 2900 block of Panola Road.

At the scene, officials say Kenya Jenkins told them that her vehicle had been stolen while her 4-year-old son was in the backseat.

Authorities believed the tag might have been removed from the 2020 gray Jeep Wagoneer and asked the public to be on the lookout.

After searching for over an hour, authorities say they learned that the boy was safe with family members.

What we know:

Instead of a carjacking, "the vehicle was reportedly stolen after being left running, unoccupied and unattended," officials said.

Jenkins is now charged with false report of a crime and is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.