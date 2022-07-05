Woman charged with arson in Kennesaw

Investigators in Cobb County arrested a woman accused of arson at a home in Kennesaw.

Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services said 32-year-old Amalia Isabel Adams faces first-degree arson. Officials said she's being medically evaluated before being transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Firefighters went to the home on Ridgewald Court in Kennesaw and found multiple points of origin. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was incendiary.

Investigators haven't explained what Adams allegedly used to start the fires, and the motive is also unknown.

Adams will be held in jail without bond, investigators said.

People can report additional information about the case by calling 770-499-3869.⠀