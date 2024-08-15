Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend at LaGrange motel, police say

LaGrange police have arrested a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend at a local motel.

Officials tell FOX 5 that officers were called to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say they quickly learned that 43-year-old Desmond Carter had been attacked by his girlfriend, 42-year-old Tasha Newton, at the Budget Inn on Hill Street.

Carter was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers arrested Newton Wednesday night and charged her with aggravated assault and aggravated stalking.

Investigators say that the woman was under a conditional bond to stay away from Carter at the time of the stabbing.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.