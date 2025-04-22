Woman arrested for fatal shooting on Derwin Brown Drive in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting Saturday night in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on April 19 in the 1600 block of Derwin Brown Drive. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Kaaylynn Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Jackson was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries, according to DeKalb County Police.
Investigators arrested 24-year-old Janai Colbert at the scene. Police say Colbert lived with the victim and has been charged with malice murder.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details about a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing.