Woman arrested for fatal shooting on Derwin Brown Drive in DeKalb County

The Brief Kaaylynn Jackson, 25, was shot Saturday night at a home on Derwin Brown Drive and later died at the hospital. DeKalb County Police arrested 24-year-old Janai Colbert, who lived with Jackson, at the scene. Colbert has been charged with malice murder; investigators have not yet disclosed a motive.



What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on April 19 in the 1600 block of Derwin Brown Drive. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Kaaylynn Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jackson was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries, according to DeKalb County Police.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Janai Colbert at the scene. Police say Colbert lived with the victim and has been charged with malice murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing.