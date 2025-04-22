Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested for fatal shooting on Derwin Brown Drive in DeKalb County

Published  April 22, 2025 6:49am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Janai Colbert. Photo courtesy of DeKalb County Police Department

The Brief

    • Kaaylynn Jackson, 25, was shot Saturday night at a home on Derwin Brown Drive and later died at the hospital.
    • DeKalb County Police arrested 24-year-old Janai Colbert, who lived with Jackson, at the scene.
    • Colbert has been charged with malice murder; investigators have not yet disclosed a motive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is facing murder charges after a deadly shooting Saturday night in DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. on April 19 in the 1600 block of Derwin Brown Drive. When they arrived, they found 25-year-old Kaaylynn Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound.

Jackson was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from her injuries, according to DeKalb County Police.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Janai Colbert at the scene. Police say Colbert lived with the victim and has been charged with malice murder.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided in a press release from DeKalb County Police Department. 

