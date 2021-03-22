Woman arrested after puppy dies from heroin overdose

Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
5
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 4:18 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Woman arrested after puppy dies from heroin overdose

By Luke Funk
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY
article

(FOX 5 NY illustration via New York State Police image)

NEW YORK - A New York woman faces an animal cruelty charge after allegedly allowing her puppy to eat heroin off of a plate.

Nicole Holland, 26, of Fulton allegedly let the 6-week-old miniature Doberman Pinscher ingest the heroin while she was getting high herself.

The dog, named Champ, died as a result of opioid intoxication.

MAN ACCUSED OF SETTING OFF FIREWORKS IN NY WALMART

State Police were assisted in the investigation by the Oswego County SPCA and the Cornell University Pathology Department.

Police arrested Holland on March 18, 2021. 

The charge is a misdemeanor.  She is due in court on April 6, 2021.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!