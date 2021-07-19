Woman arrested after evading deputies with small child inside her car

article

A woman accused of leading law enforcement on a car chase with her child in the back seat is behind bars.

Butts County Sheriff's Office deputies said Kimberly Dye faces a litany of charges, including felony fleeing, driving on a suspended license, DUI refusal, obstruction of law enforcement, four counts of reckless conduct, escape, first-degree felony criminal damage to property, second-degree cruelty to children and multiple traffic violations. More charges are pending, officials said.

Deputies said the Monore County Sheriff's Office initiated the pursuit and contacted Butts County when Dye crossed the county line in her Honda Pilot. Monroe County deputies said they suspected a smal child was inside the car.

Monroe County Deputies spotted the car on Ga. Highway 42 and followed it to a Shell Gas Station.

When deputies boxed the car in, Dye attempted to escape, hitting a Butts County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Officials said she tried to drive between two gas pumps but hit one and another car.

Deputies arrested her and brought the child to safety. Dye was transported to Monroe County Hospital for minor injuries.

