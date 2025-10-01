Woman arrested after 3 teens shot in Athens over weekend

The Brief Tatianna Wilbon, 24, of Athens, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a triple shooting from early Sunday morning. She is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting.



A woman has been arrested in connection with a downtown Athens shooting that injured three teenagers, police said.

What we know:

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Tatianna Wilbon, 24, of Athens, was taken into custody Tuesday. She is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said Wilbon is accused in a shooting Sunday near Clayton and Lumpkin streets. The gunfire broke out shortly after officers broke up a fight in the area.

Three teens were shot and taken to a hospital, where they are expected to recover, officials said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Wilbon is currently in the Athens-Clarke County Jail, according to the jail's website. FOX 5 has requested her mug shot but has not received it yet.