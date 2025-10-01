Woman arrested after 3 teens shot in Athens over weekend
ATHENS, Ga. - A woman has been arrested in connection with a downtown Athens shooting that injured three teenagers, police said.
What we know:
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Tatianna Wilbon, 24, of Athens, was taken into custody Tuesday. She is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police said Wilbon is accused in a shooting Sunday near Clayton and Lumpkin streets. The gunfire broke out shortly after officers broke up a fight in the area.
Three teens were shot and taken to a hospital, where they are expected to recover, officials said.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released details on what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Wilbon is currently in the Athens-Clarke County Jail, according to the jail's website. FOX 5 has requested her mug shot but has not received it yet.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department via a press release.