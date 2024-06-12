Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter after Athens shooting

Police have charged a woman in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Athens.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department tells FOX 5 the shooting happened on the 100 block of Nowhere Road.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man, identified as 31-year-old Jeremy Howard, who had been shot once.

Medics rushed Howard to a local hospital, but he was not able to survive his injuries.

After an investigation, authorities arrested 26-year-old Heather McCall and charged her with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Police have not shared any details about what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call detectives at (762) 400-7060.