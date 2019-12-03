Woman, 3 dogs found dead after fire in Cobb County home

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Cobb County home which claimed the life of a woman and her three dogs.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday in the 6000 block of Wind Chase Court SW near Austell. Cobb County firefighters said they arrived to find a fire in the basement living area. Firefighters said the fire “self-extinguished” before crews arrived.

The name of the 85-year-old woman and her cause of death have not been released.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, but the cause remained under investigation.