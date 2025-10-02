Woman, 23, shot in leg before driving herself to Atlanta hospital

article

A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in northwest Atlanta on Thursday evening, according to police.

What we know:

Officers said the woman arrived at Emory Midtown Hospital around 6:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to her right leg. She was alert, conscious and breathing as medical personnel treated her.

Investigators believe the shooting happened near the 1200 block of North Avenue NW, west of Proctor Creek, before the victim drove herself to the hospital for help.

Police investigate after a reported shooting in the 1200 block of North Avenue NW, west of Proctor Creek in Atlanta on Oct. 2, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who fired the shot, what the motive was, or whether anyone witnessed the incident.

Police have also not provided updates on the woman’s condition beyond her initial treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

What's next:

Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are handling the case.