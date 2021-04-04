Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin woman gets jail for dragging puppy to death

By Associated Press
Published 
News
Associated Press

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - A Brookfield woman will spend a year in jail after she dragged a puppy to its death.

A newspaper reported that 48-year-old Rebecca Schroederus was sentenced in Waukesha County court on March 24. She also was sentenced to two years of extended supervision and four years of probation with the condition that she not keep or care for animals.

According to a criminal complaint, Schroederus was visiting her parents when she took her parents' five-month-old English bulldog, Dolly, for a walk. A neighbor reported she saw Schroederus drag Dolly through the grass and over pavement. Video surveillance also showed her dragging the dog off a curb.

When neighbors tried to intervene she was shaking and said things like "I would never do that to a dog, I'm a dog walker, for God's sake."

Dolly was bleeding from her mouth when police arrived. A vet said the dog suffered significant trauma to her trachea consistent with strangulation. Dolly died the next day.

Shroederus told police she didn't intend to hurt Dolly but maybe she "pulled a little too hard."