Winter Olympics inspire Texas firefighters to show off curling skills

Firefighters inspired by the Winter Olympics showed off their curling skills at a fire station in Bedford, Texas.

Footage, uploaded on February 10, shows firefighters from the Bedford Texas Fire Department using brooms and a bucket to play a game of curling.

In a Facebook post accompanying the video, the fire department said: "Who needs the Beijing Olympics when you have Bedford Fire Department Olympics? A Shift Station 2 crew is definitely the front runner for the gold medal in the Fire Station Bay Curling event!"

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter