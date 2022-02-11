Winter Olympics inspire Texas firefighters to show off curling skills
BEDFORD, Texas - Firefighters inspired by the Winter Olympics showed off their curling skills at a fire station in Bedford, Texas.
Footage, uploaded on February 10, shows firefighters from the Bedford Texas Fire Department using brooms and a bucket to play a game of curling.
In a Facebook post accompanying the video, the fire department said: "Who needs the Beijing Olympics when you have Bedford Fire Department Olympics? A Shift Station 2 crew is definitely the front runner for the gold medal in the Fire Station Bay Curling event!"
