Winn Dixie to install plexiglass around registers to enforce social distancing

Southeastern Grocers announced on Thursday that their stores, including Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más, BI-LO, and Harveys Supermarket, will add plexiglass partitions around registers, customer service desks, pharmacies, and liquor store counters to enforce social distancing protocols.

Installation of the plexiglass is reportedly already underway and will continue through Friday, April 3.

They said that the stores will also enforce additional social distancing protocols and adhere to stricter store occupancy regulations to keep customers and associates safe and to fight the spread coronavirus. This includes enforcing a two-cart-length distance between customers at checkout by utilizing floor markers. Deeper, comprehensive cleaning will also take place.

Several other stores are also installing plexiglass around registers to stop the spread of coronavirus. This includes Publix, Walmart, Costco, and more. Several others, like Academy and Walgreens, are enforcing social distancing protocols as well.

