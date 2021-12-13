‘We want answers’: Winder man rushed to the hospital after he was found in the middle of the road

Doctors at Grady Memorial Hospital took 34-year-old Chris Jefferson off a ventilator on Monday, days after he was found badly hurt in the middle of the road.

The Winder man’s fiancé, Myisha Giles, said he has a long road to recovery, but she has no idea what happened to him.

"We want answers," Giles said. "Christopher is a father, a son, a husband. We want justice to be served."

Clayton County police responded to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Blvd. on Thursday evening. The officer who responded said two drivers pulled over after spotting Jefferson laying in the middle of the road.

Giles said doctors at Grady noted that some of his injuries were consistent with assault, but others make it look like he was hit by a car. She said he was driving home from doing handy work at a woman’s house in Fayetteville, but it wasn’t clear why he stopped.

A police incident report obtained by FOX 5 did not explain how officers think Jefferson ended up bloodied and severely hurt laying in the middle of the road.

Giles said he has begun responding to touch and sound. She said she has been able to communicate with him on a limited basis, and he said all he remembered from that night was leaving that woman’s Fayetteville home.

She said her fiancé, a father of five, did not deserve to be left lying in the road.

"Christopher is a hard worker, he is a man of God. He is a family man," Giles said.

The woman whose house Jefferson was working at has set up an online fundraiser to help the family of seven support themselves as he recovers: https://gofund.me/eb02128e.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____