Police: Woman shot at DeKalb County apartment complex parking lot

article

Police officers are investigating the shooting of a woman at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around midnight at the parking lot of the Windchase Condos on the 600 block of Windchase Lane.

Medics rushed the woman to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released the victim's identity or her condition.

Investigators are at the scene trying to identify any possible suspects and the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please contact DeKalb County police.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.